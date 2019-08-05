Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Aamir Khan Praises Chhichhore’s Trailer, Says He is Keen to Watch the Nitesh Tiwari Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore stars Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles.

IANS

Updated:August 5, 2019, 9:04 AM IST
Aamir Khan Praises Chhichhore’s Trailer, Says He is Keen to Watch the Nitesh Tiwari Film
Aamir Khan. (Photo: IANS)
Loading...

Superstar Aamir Khan has praised the trailer of his Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari's forthcoming film Chhichhore. He says he is keen to watch the movie.

Aamir on Sunday shared the link of the film's trailer on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Nitesh Tiwariji, really liked your trailer which you showed to me. Wishing you all the very best for the film. May it receive all the love of our audience, and may it bring joy to all of us. Very keen to see it myself."

The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. 

Meanwhile, Aamir will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is inspired from Tom Hanks-starrer blockbuster film Forrest Gump.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Forrest Gump is a 1994 American comedy-drama based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The story depicts several decades in the life of Forrest Gump (Hanks), a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama, who witnesses and unwittingly influences several defining historical events in the US in the 20th century. 

