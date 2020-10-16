Aamir Khan Praises Laxmmi Bomb Trailer, Askshay Kumar Thanks him with #MenSupportingMen Tweet

Aamir Khan took to Twitter recently to compliment the trailer of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb. He praised Akshay's performance as a man possessed by the spirit of a transgender person and said he is looking forward to the film.

"Dear @akshaykumar, what a superb trailer, my friend. Can't wait to see it. This will be huge! Wish it was releasing in the theatres. And your performance is outstanding! Best wishes to everyone," read Aamir's tweet.

A happy Akshay retweeted Aamir's post and said that the latter's supportive words mean a lot during these tough times the industry is facing. He said, "Dear @aamir_khan, thank you so much for your kind words and supportive encouragement, truly means a lot in these heavy times. So touched my friend. #MenSupportingMen"

Dear @aamir_khan , thank you so much for your kind words and supportive encouragement, truly means a lot in these heavy times 🙏🏻 So touched my friend. #MenSupportingMen https://t.co/l80KXBqhlS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 15, 2020

It is unclear whether Akshay is referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, due to which the film couldn't get a theatrical release, or the 'heavy times' he is talking about is the backlash Bollywood has been facing in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Kiara Advani, who stars alongside Akshay in Laxmmi Bomb, also thanked Aamir. "Thankyou so much @aamir_khan Sir for your wishes for our film," she wrote, along with a folded hands emoji.

Laxmmi Bomb will have a direct to digital release on Disney+ Hotstar during Diwali this year. These days, almost every Bollywood film's trailer gets a certain amount of social media backlash. When the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb was released earlier this month, the 'Like' and 'Dislike' buttons on YouTube were hidden, leading to many netizens terming the film's makers as 'cowards'.