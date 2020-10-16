Aamir Khan Reacts to Kareena Kapoor Khan Wrapping Up Her Schedule for Laal Singh Chaddha

Actress Kareena Kappor Khan has wrapped the shooting of her upcoming project Laal Singh Chaddha. She announced the same along with a picture with co-actor Aamir Khan. The two can be seen sitting on chairs and there seems to be a farm field in the background.

Sharing this photo, she wrote that the shooting for her has wrapped now. She said that although the times were tough, referring to the pandemic and her pregnancy, it could not affect the passion with which they filmed Laal Singh Chaddha. She ended the post by thanking Aamir and the film’s crew.

Aamir shared this post of Kareena on his Instagram handle and claimed to be surprised that her part of shooting is over now. He jokingly remarked that he has asked Advait [Chandan], director of Laal Singh Chaddha, to add a few more scenes so that they can continue shooting with Kareena.

Fans have liked Aamir’s post over 3 lakh times and many are leaving comments that they are excited to watch his next film. One user, Khursheed said, “Can’t wait for this one to release.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is said to be a remake of Hollywood’s Forrest Gump. The film was initially scheduled to release on Christmas 2020 but has been delayed by one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The filming of Laal Singh Chaddha was moved to Turkey in August 2020 due to the coronavirus situation in India. The country ranks second around the world in the number of people infected by Covid-19.

The leading lady of this movie, Kareena Kapoor recently announced that she is expecting a baby. This will be Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan’s second child together after Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

The two announced the same through a statement made by their spokesperson.

Kareena also shared a picture on Instagram that said five months and going strong, indicating that she has completed five months of her pregnancy.

On Friday, Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan celebrated 8th wedding anniversary. The duo had tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2012.