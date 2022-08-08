Aamir Khan Recalls How Family Debt Made Him Unable to Pay Fees at School, Left Him Embarrassed

Aamir Khan is busy promoting his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha on various platforms. He was recently seen in the first episode of the 14th edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by the one and only Amitabh Bachchan, and as a guest on the talk show Koffee with Karan along with his co-star of the movie, Kareena Kapoor. He was also seen touring South India to promote Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and other dubbed versions of his film.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Aamir opened up about his childhood and recalled how it has not always been easy for him. He and his siblings had to face humiliation in front of everyone for not being able to pay their fees on time, reported Hindustan Times.

The actor’s family was going through a rough patch financially for eight years straight. The family was in debt and was somehow managing to pay Aamir’s and his siblings’ school fees. The fee structure of the school, while he was studying, was ₹6 for the 6th class, ₹7 for the 7th class, and so on. When he and his siblings were late in paying their fees, the principal would give one or two warnings, and then publicly announce the names of the defaulters in the assembly in front of everyone.

The actor, while narrating the painful incident, got emotional and teary-eyed, reported Hindustan Times.

Aamir is the eldest son of his parents Zeenat Hussain and film producer Tahir Hussain. He has three siblings: Faisal Khan, Farhat Khan, and Nikhat Khan.

In terms of work, the actor will be seen on the silver screen on 11 August this year as his film Laal Singh Chaddha will open in cinema halls on that day. This will be his first appearance as a lead actor in four years, after his last movie Thugs of Hindostan.

