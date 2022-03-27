Aamir Khan Regrets Not Paying Attention to Loved Ones: “I've Lived Life in Some Sort of Trance”

Aamir Khan is called Mr. Perfectionist in Bollywood, and there’s a reason for that. The actor has always been particular about his films. He is known to be giving more that hundred percent to his films. But now, this is the same reason he has started regretting. In a recent event, Aamir revealed that he had not been able to give time to his loved ones, because he would be so engrossed in the films. In fact, he even wanted to quit acting, but his ex-wife Kiran Rao, and his children stopped him from doing so.

Talking to the ABP Ideas of India event in Mumbai, Aamir opened up about his personal life. As quoted by The Indian Express, Aamir Khan said in Hindi, “I feel like I’d spent my life chasing my dreams and trying to fulfil them. But during this journey, I didn’t pay attention to my loved ones. My parents, my siblings, my children, my first wife Reena, my second wife Kiran, their parents… Perhaps I couldn’t devote enough time to them. My daughter is now 23. I am sure she must have missed my presence in her life when she was younger. She will have had her own anxieties, fears, dreams and hopes. I wasn’t there for her, I know this now. I didn’t know her dreams and fears and hopes, but I knew the fears and dreams and hopes of my directors.”

He further said, “We know we will run out of time one day, but we don’t know when. I had a sharp realisation about this, and that I’ve lived my life in some sort of trance, and I’ve lost a lot because of this.” Aamir feels that bringing one’s kids up with the right values is the biggest contribution one can make for their nation, and the actor wasn’t there. And this frustrated him so much that he wanted to quit the industry. However, his children had told him, “You’ve spent more time with us in three months than you ever have, leave us alone now.” He added that Kiran was tearful and stopped him from taking such a decision.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao had been married since 2005, but decided to split in 2021, after 16 years. He reiterated that they are in great terms, and that they have made sure their son Azad doesn’t feel any change in his life.

