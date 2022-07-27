Aamir Khan Relieved Laal Singh Chaddha Didn't Clash With Yash Starrer KGF 2: 'We Got Saved'

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan sounded relieved after his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha averted a clash with Kannada film KGF 2. For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha was going to clash with Yash starrer KGF 2. However, since the post-production was not complete, Aamir pushed the release to August. With minimal competition at the Hindi box office, KGF 2 emerged as the big winner of the weekend.

Recently, Aamir opened up about averting a clash with KGF 2 and he said that Laal Singh Chaddha was saved because of the film’s delay in post-production. “Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to release on that day. But fortunately for us, Red Chillies was taking a little time on the VFX so we got saved! Otherwise, we would have come with KGF 2,” he said at a recent press conference.

Back in April, trade analyst, Taran Adarsh revealed that the Hindi version of KGF Chapter 2 earned Rs 53.95 crore on its opening day. With this, the Hindi version of Yash’s film has emerged as one of the biggest bumper openers in Hindi circuits since Hrithik Roshan’s 2019 movie War which had collected Rs 51.60 crore on its day one. The film’s Hindi version collected Rs 100 crore within two days of its release.

Released nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Tam Hank’s Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in key roles. The film will release on August 11, 2022.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here