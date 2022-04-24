Aamir Khan Reportedly Roped in for RS Prasanna’s Sports Drama, KGF 2 Crosses 300 Crores in 11 Days

Aamir Khan has reportedly been roped in for a sports drama which will be directed by Shubh Mangal Saavdhan director RS Prasanna. The rumours are rife, however, there has been no official confirmation about the same.

Also read: Aamir Khan to Be Seen in a Sports Drama with Director RS Prasanna: Reports

Lyricist and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chief Prasoon Joshi’s mother Sushma Joshi passed away today morning. He shared a note about the same and said that details of her prayer meet will be shared latter.

Also read: Prasoon Joshi’s Mother Sushma Joshi Passes Away On Sunday

Indian Idol 12’s second runner up Sayli Kamble tied the knot today with her longtime boyfriend and fiancé Dhawal in a traditional Marathi ceremony today. The dulha made an entry in a ghodi. The two had gotten engaged in December last year.

Also read: Indian Idol 12’s Sayli Kamble Marries Dhawal in A Traditional Marathi Ceremony, Dulha Enters on Ghodi; Watch

KGF Chapter 2’s Hindi version has crossed Rs. 300 crores at the box office today, i.e., on Day 11. It is the 10th film to enter the 300 crore club, and the only one after the 2019 film War. It is the second dubbed film to have achieved this feat, the first being Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Also read: KGF Chapter 2: Yash Starrer’s Hindi Version to Cross 300 Crs Today but Can It Cross Baahubali 2’s Collections?

Munawar Faruqui will share yet another secret on today’s episode of Lock Upp. The comedian would open up about his childhood trauma, an incident that happened when he was six years old and continued for 4-5 years. He also teared up while narrating the incident in the promo shared by the platform.

Also read: Lock Upp’s Munawar Faruqui in Tears as He Recalls Traumatic Childhood Incident: ‘It Got Extreme…’

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.