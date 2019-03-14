LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
She Never Told Me She was Upset With Me: Aamir Khan Clueless About Kangana Ranaut's Claims

News18.com

Updated:March 14, 2019, 5:47 PM IST
She Never Told Me She was Upset With Me: Aamir Khan Clueless About Kangana Ranaut's Claims
Recently, Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Aamir Khan for not supporting her recently-released film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She said that she had reached out to her colleagues previously at the time of the release of their films, but "she gets no response from anyone" about her projects.

When Aamir Khan was asked about it on the sidelines of his birthday celebration in Mumbai on Thursday, the actor said he was not aware of Kangana being upset with him.

Kangana, in an interview, had claimed that she had attended the screening of Aamir's films Dangal and Secret Superstar, but the actor did not return the favour when it came to her movies.

"She was upset with me? Why?" Aamir asked when informed about Kangana's statement.
"She never told me she is upset with me. When I meet her I will ask her," he added.

Post Manikarnika release, Kangana had attacked various Bollywood celebrities including Aamir and Alia Bhatt for not backing her films.

"These girls send me their trailers like Alia (Bhatt) sent me the trailer of Raazi and said, 'Please watch it'. For me, it was not a Karan Johar film or Alia film, for me, it was a film on Sehmat Khan, the girl who has given her everything to the country. When Aamir Khan called me for Dangal, Secret Superstar, I went all the way to Ambani house. Dangal, for me, was a film about women empowerment. But they don't have time for any of my trails. I have two-three films coming up, but I don't expect people to write about them."

"This is a very strange sort of a racket. I don't know what they are threatened by," she had told Pinkvilla.

