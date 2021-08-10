Aamir Khan Returns to Mumbai with Son Azad, Ex-wife Kiran Rao

Actor Aamir Khan was photographed with his ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad at the Mumbai airport. The family of three was clad in casual attire and had worn face masks as a preventive measure against coronavirus. The trio posed together so that the paparazzi could click some adorable family pictures. Aamir opted for a lime yellow hoodie which he teamed up with a pair of lowers. To add to the style, he chose a cap and carried his back diagonally. Kiran, on the other hand, was seen wearing a round neck striped t-shirt with a pair of baggy jeans. She wore sunglasses to add to the fashion element of her outfit and carried the bag stylishly.

Azad has kept it simple with a round neck white t-shirt and a pair of pants. His shoes look interesting as they are entirely in white but only the laces are black. The family returned from Jammu and Kashmir where Aamir has been filming Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir and Kiran announced their separation through a social media post in July. In the post, they had informed that the duo is on good terms and have deep respect for each other. Further, they also clarified that they will be co-parenting their son irrespective of their differences. The two of them were married for 15 years and welcomed their son in 2011.

Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in crucial roles. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan and written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. The soon-to-be released Hindi film is an adaptation of Hollywood hit, Forrest Gump. This American movie was released in 1994.

Laal Sigh Chaddha was originally scheduled t orelease by the end of 2020,but that was not possible due to the pandemic situation. The multi-starrer film is now scheduled for release on Christmas 2021.

