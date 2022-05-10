Aamir Khan Reunites With Ex-Wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao At Ira Khan's Birthday Bash; See Inside Pics

A few inside pictures from Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s birthday pool party surfaced online, showing Ira not only spending time with her mom Reena Dutta but also with her stepmom Kiran Rao. Ira celebrated her 25th birthday with close family and friends. Her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare was also by her side.

While a picture of bikini-clad Ira cutting a birthday cake with Aamir, Reena and stepbrother Azad beside her went viral on Monday, a few more inside pictures hit the internet. One of them featured Ira bonding with Kiran. In the picture, Ira and Kiran were seen in the pool, holding each other close while smiling for the camera.

In other pictures from the party, Ira was seen sporting a big smile as she posed with beau Nupur and other guests at the party.

Aamir married Reena in 1986 but separated in 2001. In their 16 years of marriage, Aamir and Reena welcomed two children, Ira and Junaid. He went on to marry Kiran Rao in 2005 and separated in 2021. They share a son, Azad Rao Khan.

While pictures of Aamir reuniting with Reena to celebrate Ira’s birthday won fans over, several social media trolls attacked Ira for sporting a bikini at her birthday party. Singer Sona Mohapatra, who was also present at the party, slammed trolls for their comments. In an Instagram post, Sona wrote, “All the people outraging about Ira Khan’s choice of attire or linking it to what Aamir Khan said, did or didn’t in the past please note; she is 25. A free, thinking, adult woman. Is exercising her choices. Doesn’t need her dad’s approval or yours. BUZZ off." She also used the hashtags ‘patriarchy’ and ‘India.’

Many users praised Sona for her post and even supported Ira over her bikini pics in the comment section. One user wrote, “Truly in love with you Sona Mohapatra for being the way you are." Another wrote, “Signs of people with no meaning and purpose in life. Imagine how little they must care about their own dreams and desires if all they do day in and day out is point fingers at others." “People didn’t realise it’s a pool party… That’s an appropriate attire for a pool party… Everyone was wearing enough clothes to enjoy the water," wrote a third user.

