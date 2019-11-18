Aamir Khan Reveals He Apologised for Thugs of Hindostan As He was 'Hurt and Upset'

Aamir Khan, who will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, recently opened up about why he chose to apologise for his last film Thugs of Hindostan after it failed at the box office. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said that he took responsibility for the film's failure in order to be honest with his fans.

"Actually, it’s not being kind enough. I’ve always felt responsible for my work, but for the last 18-19 years, I didn’t have a film that didn’t do well, so that’s why people might have felt I was doing this for the first time. And especially because it was a much-awaited film; people had high expectations, so I was very sorry, hurt and upset that we went wrong. I felt emotionally that I should address it and apologise to people for not living up to the expectations," the actor said.

When asked if he had any takeaways from the film's failure, he said, "The maximum you learn is from your unsuccessful films. Failure teaches you the most. I’ve learnt many lessons but I’m not sure if I should share those publicly; that’s something I should discuss with my team."

The multi-starrer had featured Khan along with Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Fatima Sana Shaikh among many others. The film was made at a whopping budget of 207 crores and managed to make 335 crores at the box-office. However, it received flak from both critics and audiences.

Aamir Khan's next Laal Singh Chaddha starring Kareena Kapoor is slated to be released on Christmas 2020.

