Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Aamir Khan Reveals He Apologised for Thugs of Hindostan As He was 'Hurt and Upset'

Aamir Khan, who was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan, revealed that he apologised for the film's failure because he was upset and hurt that it did not work out.

News18.com

Updated:November 18, 2019, 7:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Aamir Khan Reveals He Apologised for Thugs of Hindostan As He was 'Hurt and Upset'
Thugs of Hindostan is slated to release on November 8. (Image: Yogen Shah)

Aamir Khan, who will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, recently opened up about why he chose to apologise for his last film Thugs of Hindostan after it failed at the box office. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said that he took responsibility for the film's failure in order to be honest with his fans.

"Actually, it’s not being kind enough. I’ve always felt responsible for my work, but for the last 18-19 years, I didn’t have a film that didn’t do well, so that’s why people might have felt I was doing this for the first time. And especially because it was a much-awaited film; people had high expectations, so I was very sorry, hurt and upset that we went wrong. I felt emotionally that I should address it and apologise to people for not living up to the expectations," the actor said.

When asked if he had any takeaways from the film's failure, he said, "The maximum you learn is from your unsuccessful films. Failure teaches you the most. I’ve learnt many lessons but I’m not sure if I should share those publicly; that’s something I should discuss with my team."

The multi-starrer had featured Khan along with Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Fatima Sana Shaikh among many others. The film was made at a whopping budget of 207 crores and managed to make 335 crores at the box-office. However, it received flak from both critics and audiences.

Aamir Khan's next Laal Singh Chaddha starring Kareena Kapoor is slated to be released on Christmas 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram