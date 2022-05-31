Aamir Khan Reveals He Shaved His Head After Being Rejected By a Girl

Aamir Khan is all geared up for the release of his next film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and marks the return of Aamir Khan to the big screen after four years.

Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to be released in theatres on August 11 and the actor is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Recently, the film’s trailer was launched during the finale of the Indian Premier League.

Now Aamir Khan has again grabbed the headlines due to some interesting revelations that he had made in an earlier interview with Simi Garewal. Aamir Khan revealed an interesting incident of his life after being rejected by a girl.

Though Aamir had worked in many films as a child artist, he made his debut in a lead role with Ketan Mehta’s 1984 film Holi, which also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri and Ashutosh Gowarikar among others. The coming-of-age drama featured Aamir in a buzz haircut. When the film released, many believed that he had shaved his head for the film. However, Aamir said to Simi Garewal that this was not the case.

“A lot of people think I shaved my head for the film, when in fact I shaved my head for some other reason altogether. I lost a girl I loved. I mean one day she told me that she didn’t love me, and so as a reaction, I went and shaved my head off”, Aamir was quoted as saying.

Aamir Khan admitted that his reaction after getting rejected by a girl was childish and immature. “Quite a childish and immature thing to do, but that’s what I did it then”, Aamir was quoted as saying.

The legendary actor also said that he was a very intense lover. Asked if the girl rejected him, Aamir said, “Yeah, I mean, if you’re having a relationship for a fair amount of time, and you know if she didn’t feel that she loved me or value me, that was something that I completely respect and till today I do respect that decision.”

