Aamir Khan 'Sad' Over 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' Twitter Trend: 'Please Don't Boycott My Film, Watch It'

In less than two weeks, Laal Singh Chaddha hits the cinemas. The film stars Aamir Khan in the lead and Kareena Kapoor stars along with him. While fans of the actor are looking forward to seeing him on the big screen after four long years, the film did face backlash on Twitter following the trailer’s release. The hashtag ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ was also trending on Twitter.

In a recent roundtable, News18 Showsha asked Aamir about the trend and Aamir confessed he was ‘sad’ to see it. “Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. In their hearts, they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film,” he said.

Following the trailer release, several social media users also compared Aamir’s expressions in the film with his performances in films such as PK and Dhoom 3. Addressing these comparisons, Aamir said, “People need to see the film in totality before coming to a conclusion. The only common factor that I can see between the character in Lal Singh Chaddha and what I played in PK and Dhoom 3, is the fact that they were all innocent characters, so I believe one can show innocence in a certain way.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump. The Hollywood film starred Tom Hanks. The Indian remake stars Aamir in Tom’s shoes while he romances Kareena in the film. This marks their third collaboration. They were previously seen in Talaash and 3 Idiots. The film also stars Mona Singh. The film is set to release on August 11. The film clashes with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

