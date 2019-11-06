Raveena Tandon Reveals The Cast Was Not Talking During Andaz Apna Apna's Filming

Bollywood's cult movie Andaz Apna Apna, starring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karishma Kapoor, recently completed it's 25 years on November 4. The classic remains one of the best all time comedy movies, thanks to the chemistry of the leads. However, Raveena Tandon recently revealed that none of them spoke to each other.

In an interview, Raveena said that while it was fun shooting the film, "Sabke jhagade chal rahe the. Aamir and Salman weren’t talking to each other, Karisma and I wasn’t talking and neither were Salman and Rajji (Rajkumar Santoshi, Movie's Director). I don’t know how that film got made. But, it shows we are damn good actors (laughs)."

She recounted an incident where the boys even tried to mend ties between her and Karisma. "The boys tried to bring Karisma and me together. In fact, in the climax, there’s a scene where Karishma and I are tied to a pillar. Rajji said, ‘We won’t untie you unless you talk to one another’. It was all so funny. I remember, while shooting scenes, we would all genuinely laugh a lot as the dialogues were so hilarious. Humne maze bhi kiye aur jhagde bhi kiye.”

Things have now been sorted and the cast has retained their bond now. “They are warm and loving people. In fact, I have a better friendship with Salman than Aamir today,” the actress said.

In another big revelation, the actress said that she hasn't' seen the entire movie yet. "People are shocked when I tell them that I haven’t seen the entire film yet. I have seen bits and pieces over the years, including my scenes that I dubbed for."

The actress further said that she plans to watch the movie one day with her kids. Since Raveena was juggling between projects at that time, the actress shared that she would never get the time to watch her own movies and would also end up missing her movie screening at times. “I plan to sit and watch the whole film with my kids one day."

Andaz Apna Apna received huge acclamation from fans and critics alike in the present day. However, it had received a cold response at the time it release. The actress said that the movie could not be a huge success back then since it was ahead of it's time. “People love the film today and can’t get enough of it but it deserved this success and love when it released as well." She further said that clean comedies during the 90's didn't work as compared to "slapstic comdey with double meaning."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.