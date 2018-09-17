Aamir Khan Says He is Scared of Politics, Asks 'Who Isn't?'

Aamir Khan has never really shied away from speaking on issues that are often brushed under the carpet in India, but he is not joining politics anytime soon.Aamir, 53, says even the idea of getting into politics scares him and that he only wants to entertain people."I don't want to be a politician. I am not meant for that. I am a communicator. I am not interested in politics... I am also scared of politics. 'Who isn't?' So, I stay away. I am a creative person. Politics is not my thing. I feel I will be able to do more as a creative person than as a politician," Aamir said during a session at NDTV'S youth conclave 'YUVA'.The actor has been extensively working towards water crisis for the past three years in Maharashtra through his Paani Foundation, which aims at imparting knowledge at the grassroot level in the state about water conservation and watershed management."Our approach has always been very inclusive. We want more and more people to join the cause," he added.The actor believes it is the lifestyle of the people which is responsible for the degradation of the environment."We need to give up cellphones, TV sets, give up watching movies, computers etc... the lifestyle is such that we are using so many resources. To survive we need to redevise our lifestyle. It's easy for us to blame the government. Maharashtra government has made a lot of efforts to hit back at the problem. As citizens, we should question our government. They are answerable to us. But change only happens when we become part of the solution," he added.Aamir will next be seen in Thugs of Hindostan, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.