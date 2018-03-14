Aamir Khan Says Indian Film Market Has The Same Potential As China's

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, whose films have got unprecedented attention in China, says the Indian movie market also has the same potential but it needs the right infrastructure to garner huge numbers at the box office.Aamir, along with his wife Kiran Rao, hosted his annual media interaction on his 53rd birthday in Mumbai today. As his movies Dangal and Secret Superstar have minted more money in China than they did in India, Aamir was asked about the difference in the potential between both the markets.He said, "I think India has as big a potential as China. I just feel that China has done major investment in the entertainment industry and its administration is also supportive. They have built up a lot of screens, and that is why the business has gone up. I think if we build many more theatres here in India, which is such a large country with a huge population, we will get the same kind of growth in the entertainment and film industry. So it is just the matter of building the infrastructure in India."On the discussion that actors need to consider "fee cutting", Aamir said, "Actually I don't charge a fee. People don't know that but it has been years since I have stopped charging a fee. If the film makes less money, I make less money, and if the film makes more money, I make more money."Aamir, who is now busy shooting for Thugs of Hindostan, said his wife Kiran Rao is the driving force in his life, noting, "Kiran is someone who has been a major force in my life. I think since Kiran came into my life, I feel that some changes have happened with me. Earlier, I was quite intense and serious, but now I feel a sense of joy and energy in me."