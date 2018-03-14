English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aamir Khan Says Indian Film Market Has The Same Potential As China's
Birthday boy Aamir Khan, along with his wife Kiran Rao, hosted his annual media interaction on his 53rd birthday in Mumbai today.
Image: Yogen Shah
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, whose films have got unprecedented attention in China, says the Indian movie market also has the same potential but it needs the right infrastructure to garner huge numbers at the box office.
Aamir, along with his wife Kiran Rao, hosted his annual media interaction on his 53rd birthday in Mumbai today. As his movies Dangal and Secret Superstar have minted more money in China than they did in India, Aamir was asked about the difference in the potential between both the markets.
He said, "I think India has as big a potential as China. I just feel that China has done major investment in the entertainment industry and its administration is also supportive. They have built up a lot of screens, and that is why the business has gone up. I think if we build many more theatres here in India, which is such a large country with a huge population, we will get the same kind of growth in the entertainment and film industry. So it is just the matter of building the infrastructure in India."
On the discussion that actors need to consider "fee cutting", Aamir said, "Actually I don't charge a fee. People don't know that but it has been years since I have stopped charging a fee. If the film makes less money, I make less money, and if the film makes more money, I make more money."
Aamir, who is now busy shooting for Thugs of Hindostan, said his wife Kiran Rao is the driving force in his life, noting, "Kiran is someone who has been a major force in my life. I think since Kiran came into my life, I feel that some changes have happened with me. Earlier, I was quite intense and serious, but now I feel a sense of joy and energy in me."
Also Watch
Aamir, along with his wife Kiran Rao, hosted his annual media interaction on his 53rd birthday in Mumbai today. As his movies Dangal and Secret Superstar have minted more money in China than they did in India, Aamir was asked about the difference in the potential between both the markets.
He said, "I think India has as big a potential as China. I just feel that China has done major investment in the entertainment industry and its administration is also supportive. They have built up a lot of screens, and that is why the business has gone up. I think if we build many more theatres here in India, which is such a large country with a huge population, we will get the same kind of growth in the entertainment and film industry. So it is just the matter of building the infrastructure in India."
On the discussion that actors need to consider "fee cutting", Aamir said, "Actually I don't charge a fee. People don't know that but it has been years since I have stopped charging a fee. If the film makes less money, I make less money, and if the film makes more money, I make more money."
Aamir, who is now busy shooting for Thugs of Hindostan, said his wife Kiran Rao is the driving force in his life, noting, "Kiran is someone who has been a major force in my life. I think since Kiran came into my life, I feel that some changes have happened with me. Earlier, I was quite intense and serious, but now I feel a sense of joy and energy in me."
Also Watch
-
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
-
Monday 12 March , 2018
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Monday 12 March , 2018 Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Former Liverpool Defender Carragher Suspended by Sky For Spitting on Manchester United Fan's Car
- Yamaha R15 V3.0 First Ride Review: Your Entry into Performance Motorcycling
- Omertà Trailer: Rajkummar Rao Takes You Inside the Grim, Dark World of State-Sponsored Terrorism
- Panipat: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt to Star in Ashutosh Gowariker's Period Drama
- New Yamaha R15 V3.0 Detailed Image Gallery