Aamir Khan Sends Out Best Wishes to Taapsee Pannu and Thappad Team

Anubhav Sinha directed Thappad is among the most highly anticipated films of 2020 and will release on Friday, February 28.

Two days ahead of the forthcoming release, Aamir Khan took to Twitter to wish the team of Thappad ‘all the luck’.

In his latest post, Aamir shared Thappad’s trailer and gave a special mention to debutante writer, Mrunmayee Lagoo, who is the daughter of late actress Reema Lagoo.

Mrunmayee has co-penned Thappad with Sinha and has teamed up with Aamir for his films - Talaash, Dangal and 3 Idiots.

“Dear Mrunmayee, wishing you all the very best for the release of your 1st writing assignment, Thappad. All the very best Mrunmayee, Anubhav, Taapsee, and the entire team! Cheers. A,” reads his tweet.

Thappad, as the name suggests, is a story about a woman who files for divorce after her husband slaps her. The film stars Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi in important roles.

Meanwhile, Aamir is gearing for his next, Laal Singh Chaddha, which is already creating a lot of buzz among cine-goers. The film is the Indian adaptation of 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh will be essaying important roles in the remake, which is set for a Christmas 2020 release.

