Aamir Khan Serves New Look from Laal Singh Chaddha in Video Message to Celebrate 20 Years of Lagaan

Aamir Khan recently quit social media, but the actor appeared in an Instagram video through his production house’s handle to connect with fans on the day that Lagaan completed 20 years. The magnum opus was Aamir Khan Productions’ first cinematic offering. As the production banner also celebrates its 20th anniversary, Aamir Khan shot a special video in which he can be seen in a look from his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chadha.

Through the video, the superstar thanked not only everyone involved in the making and journey of the film but also fans and cinema enthusiasts for all the love they showered on Lagaan. Aamir is seen dressed as an army officer in the video as he was shooting for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, after the pack up of which he shot for this video. The actor also shared how he was heading back from shoot and will be joining the entire cast and crew for a conference video call to celebrate this day with everyone virtually, given the times we are in.

The actor mentioned that while they faced several challenges in its making, it also brought them much happiness, memories and relationships. Aamir also thanked everyone who were part of the film’s journey as well as the audience for all the love and support.

#MyLagaan has been trending on social media today as netizens and fans of Aamir have been sharing their memories of watching Lagaan 20 years ago. Several posts have been put up on social media by fans sharing their fond memories and what the film’s release meant to them.

