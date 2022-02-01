Aamir Khan Shares a Hug With Ex-Wife Kiran Rao After Work Meeting, Watch Video

Paparazzi spotted Aamir Khan with his former wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao after a work meeting on Monday. The couple who announced their separation last year were spotted having a conversation as they stepped out from a meeting in Mumbai. Both Aamir and Kiran were spotted in face masks adhering to the COVID-19 protocol. The 56-year-old actor opted for a casual outfit and wore a lemon yellow sweatshirt along with black track pants and comfy flats. Kiran was also seen wearing casual comfy clothes. The screenwriter and producer opted for a black t-shirt and loose denim pants along with a pair of sneakers as she stepped out with her former partner. Aamir and Kiran who are parents to Azad Rao Khan were seen having a conversation before giving each other a hug and leaving the location in their respective cars.

It can be speculated that the duo were possibly working on some post-production work for Aamir’s upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Both Aamir and Kiran are co-producers of the eagerly awaited movie which is an official remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. It is expected that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will also be making their special appearance in the film. The film will be released in cinemas on April 14.

Kiran and Aamir had announced their separation via a joint statement in July last year. Their statement mentioned, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives, no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other… We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together.”

