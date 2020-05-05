Aamir Khan Shares Dangal Co-star Ritvik Sahore's Short Film, Calls It 'Very Sweet'

Aamir Khan recently took to Twitter to appreciate his Dangal co-star Ritvik Sahore's short film titled The Twist. The thirteen minute-long film directed by Uttara Das also stars Sushama Deshpande, Gayatri Salkar and Vaishali Puranik Joshi and has about 1.6 million views on Youtube. It was released on YouTube on April 28.

Ritvik Sahore played young Omkar in Dangal, whose older version was played by Aparshakti Kurrana, marking his debut. “Hey guys, check out this short film that Ritvik did. I found it very sweet. #TwistShortFilm,” Aamir wrote on Twitter.

Hey guys, check out this short film that Ritvik did. I found it very sweet.#TwistShortFilmhttps://t.co/dqeFGlixgn — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 5, 2020

A lot of people seemed to enjoy the film, with one user writing, “Who is here after Aamir Khan Tweet?”, while another wrote, "Hats off to you @aamir_khan sir for supporting shortfilm makers too."

Aamir Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor in the lead. Even though the film was slated to be released on Christmas 2020, the team had to halt production due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

