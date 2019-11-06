Aamir Khan Shares Official Logo of Laal Singh Chaddha, Film to Release on Christmas 2020
A year ahead of the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan has revealed the logo of the film which will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Aamir Khan. (Photo: IANS)
Aamir Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the logo of his film Laal Singh Chaddha, which will released on Christmas 2020. The film, that will also star Kareena Kapoor, is an official remake of 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks.
The clip shared by Aamir Khan shows a white feather moving in the wind in a clear sky as a song plays in the background whose lyrics is, "Kya pata hum mein hain kahani ya hain kahani mein hum." The music of Lal Singh Chaddha has been composed by Pritam and the lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
The clip also says, "Aamir Khan in and as Laal Singh Chaddha". The 54-year-old actor shared the clip with the caption, "Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hain kahaani mein hum..."
Kya pata hum mein hai kahani,ya hai kahaani mein hum... pic.twitter.com/mDMA21J51z— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 6, 2019
Directed by Advait Chandan, Lal Singh Chaddha was officially announced by Aamir on his birthday this year on March 14. The film is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions.
Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Forrest Gump saw Tom Hanks essaying the titular role. Gump was a slow-witted but kind man from Alabama who witnessed several defining moments in American history.
Aamir Khan was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan released in 2018, which failed to impress audiences.
