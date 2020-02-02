Aamir Khan Shares Rare Pictures With Father Tahir Hussain On Death Anniversary

Looking back at pictures of yesteryears' Bollywood celebrities is always a delight. On the death anniversary of his father Tahir Hussain, Aamir Khan shared some adorable and wonderful pictures with him.

In one of the pictures, Tahir Hussain can be seen holding a young Aamir, recognizable by his iconic cheery smile. Fans were quick to point out Aamir's resemblance to his father, calling him a "carbon copy". In another picture, Tahir Hussain and Aamir Khan can be seen alongside his mother Zeenat Hussain holding Aamir's sister.

Tahir Hussain was known in Bollywood for his work as a producer. He also made brief appearances in a few films. He passed away in 2010 after suffering a heart attack. Throughout his career, he only directed the 1990 film Tum Mere Ho, which he also wrote and produced. This marked Aamir Khan's only film with his father.

Currently, Aamir Khan is busy working on his upcoming comedy-drama film titled Laal Singh Chaddha. The cast also includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is loosely based on the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. It is slated to release on December 25 this year.

