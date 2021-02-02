Aamir Khan Shoots For a Song in 'Koi Jaane Naa,' BTS Pictures Go Viral

Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan has been making headlines for many reasons and one of them is his cameo appearance in film Koi Jaane Naa. The actor had recently taken off to Jaipur for the shooting of a song sequence. The behind-the-scene pictures from the sets of the film are doing rounds on the internet. In the pictures, he can be seen having some fun time with the crew members as he happily poses for the camera. In one of the snaps, the actor can be seen donning a black sweater paired with grey pants.

Aamir’s pictures left his fans excited about the film. The movie Koi Jaane Naa is the directorial debut of Amin Hajee, who is also a good friend of Aamir. The film will star Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur in the lead role. As per reports, Aamir will be seen in a song alongside Elli Avram. The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Meanwhile, Aamir is making the headlines for some unexpected reason as the actor decided to go on communication detox and switch off his phone. A source close to the actor revealed the same. He is quoted by Free Press Journal as saying, “Aamir feels that he is addicted to his cell phone and that's impacting his personal and professional space.” The source also informed the portal that in case of urgency or work-related queries, one can reach out to his manager. He added that Aamir’s social media accounts would also be managed by the team till the release of his next film.

On the work front, Aamir is all set to rule the box-office with his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan and also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead role. Aamir will be finishing the pending schedule of the film soon.