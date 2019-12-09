Aamir Khan Shoots for Laal Singh Chaddha on Howrah Bridge

Actor Aamir Khan was on Sunday seen shooting for his next movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' on the iconic Howrah Bridge in the city. Khan reached the venue at around 5 am.

Traffic plied normally on the bridge as director Advait Chauhan took brief shots of Khan, unrecognisable in his look of a t-shirt clad Sikh man, walking briskly at one end of the structure.

The shoot was wrapped up within an hour and the 54- year-old actor left the spot even before early morning commuters could sniff his presence.

Check out a pic of Aamir from the location:

Today Aamir Khan did shooting at about 4.30 AM on Howrah Bridge !!#LaalSinghChaddha#Xmas2020 pic.twitter.com/KdbAnWoJs4 — Debangsu Mukherjee (@JoyDbg) December 8, 2019

Later in the day, Khan turned up at Amherst Street in the central part of the city for the shoot. A member of the production team told reporters that Sunday was the first day of shoot in Kolkata, which is one of the several locations to be shown in the movie. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official remake of 1994 Oscar-winning movie 'Forrest Gump'.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.