Aamir Khan Sings for Kiran Rao During Their Wedding Anniversary Celebrations

Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao marked their 15th wedding anniversary at the Gir National Park this year. The couple travelled to Gujarat with family where they embarked on a three-day wildlife safari. They visited the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary and celebrated their anniversary on Sunday, December 28.

Aamir and Kiran are joined by their son Azad, Aamir’s daughter from his first wife Reena Dutta, Ira Khan. His nephew Imran Khan and his daughter Imara also accompanied them on their Gir National Park trip. Snippets from Aamir and Kiran’s wedding anniversary celebrations showing the family having a great time together are now viral. Pictures and videos from the celebrations are spreading like wildfire on social media platforms. The couple were helped by Azad as they cut a large multi-tiered white cake in the presence of their family.

A video shared by fanclubs on Instagram featured Aamir singing for Kiran, with a full orchestra of musicians and band backing him. He sung the songs Tum Bin Jaau Kahan and Oh Re Taal Mile Nadi Ke Jal Mein.

Before leaving for their three day safari, Aamir and Kiran met and greeted some of their fans. Aamir also posed for the camera with his fans at the Gir National Park. A video of him was shared by Gir India Films official Twitter where Aamir spoke about Gir being a beautiful place. The actor also mentioned they were fortunate to spot many lions and urged people to visit the place and enjoy a lifetime experience.

Aamir’s next film Laal Singh Chaddha is based on the Tom Hanks starrer 1994 American classic Forrest Gump. The film also features Aamir’s 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. The Advait Chandan directorial is slated to release on Christmas 2021. Aamir has also committed to a biographical film titled Mogul, based on the life of T-series music label founder, Gulshan Kumar.