These Photos of Aamir Khan's Son Azad Playing Football in Mumbai Monsoon Go Viral; See Here

Born through surrogacy in December 2011, Azad is Aamir’s third child, whom he has with Kiran Rao.

News18.com

Updated:June 27, 2018, 9:14 AM IST
These Photos of Aamir Khan's Son Azad Playing Football in Mumbai Monsoon Go Viral; See Here
Born through surrogacy in December 2011, Azad is Aamir’s third child, whom he has with Kiran Rao.
The heavy downpour that has been lashing Mumbai for the past few days may be causing a lot of problems for its people, but that sure doesn't seem to dampen their mood, especially children for whom some sports become more fun when played in the rain. And looks like superstar Aamir Khan's son Azad is making the most of it.

In pictures, which have now gone viral, Azad can be seen playing football with his secutiry personnel on the streets of Mumbai. The little boy looks adorable in a raincoat as he rejoices the weather.

#AamirKhan's son #AzadRaoKhan plays football in the Mumbai rains

A post shared by *GR8Stars* (@gr8.stars) on





Born through surrogacy in December 2011, Azad is Aamir’s third child, whom he has with Kiran Rao. He also has a daughter, Ira Khan, and son, Junaid Khan, from his first wife, Reena.

