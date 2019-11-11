Aamir Khan Sports Beard, Turban in Leaked Photo from Laal Singh Chaddha Sets, Netizens Impressed
A new still of Aamir Khan from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha was leaked online which showed him in a turban and beard. His transformation for the film has impressed the netizens and they can't stop appreciating the actor.
A new still of Aamir Khan from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha was leaked online which showed him in a turban and beard. His transformation for the film has impressed the netizens and they can't stop appreciating the actor.
Aamir Khan, who will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha was recently spotted in his character from a leaked still from the film. The actor was seen sporting a lilac Sikh turban and a heavy beard, which is winning hearts all over the internet.
The actor was seen in a white checked shirt and high-waisted jeans. Khan is known for being a perfectionist and never shying away from authentic transformation. Likewise in Dangal, the actor gained weight to look aged and then lost 20 kilos to play the younger version in the film. Seeing the actor prepare for the role so well, people left encouraging comments on the picture. “Actor ho to aisa (if you wish to be an actor, be like him”), wrote on the fans, while another said, “Wow he looks so handsome as a sardar !! Couldn’t even recognize him.”
Check the picture out below:
Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The actor released the first look teaser of the film, which showed the iconic feather flying in the sky, exactly like the 1994 film.
Kya pata hum mein hai kahani,ya hai kahaani mein hum... pic.twitter.com/mDMA21J51z— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 6, 2019
Earlier, a still of Kareena Kapoor from the film's set had also leaked. She could be seen wearing a baby pink kurta suit in the picture. The actress, who was asked by Aamir Khan himself to take up the role in the film, recently opened up about it at a recent interview. “Because knowing the way that he (Aamir) is, I think he wanted to be like 100% sure. So very randomly, out of the blue, I got a call from Aamir. ‘I want you to hear this film, this and that and I am very excited about it.’ So it just happened very organically. I heard the script like just then the minute he called me and he was just like let’s read some scenes. I want you to read some scenes. So I was like yeah, I have never done something like this. I thought like what the hell. I want to see myself if I want to do this or not and you know there is nothing wrong in that,” the actress said.
Laal Singh Chaddha will release on Christmas 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Rivals Signal or Telegram Can Also be Hacked And You Should be Worried
- 'I Am Virat Kohli' Declares David Warner's Daughter in Adorable Instagram Video
- Twice! Pep Guardiola's Reaction After Being Denied a Penalty is Internet's New Favourite Meme
- ATP Finals: Roger Federer Up Against It after Shocking Dominc Thiem Defeat
- Shafali Verma is Youngest Indian to Score International Fifty, Surpasses Tendulkar's 30-year-old Record