Aamir Khan Sports Spiky Hair, Thicker Mustache for Lal Singh Chaddha? See Pic

Aamir Khan has shown over and over again that there may be no other actor as skilled as he is when it comes to making jaw-dropping physical transformations in films. While he morphed into a svelte circus entertainer in Dhoom 3, Dangal saw him cut off his hair, grow out his facial hair and gained about 20 kilos. He once again underwent an incredible transformation for his last release Thugs of Hindostan in which he played a ruffian, Firangi Mallah.

The actor is now prepping for his new movie, titled Lal Singh Chaddha, which is an official remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. For the first time on the big screen, Aamir will be seen wearing a turban. The actor is reportedly required to shed 20 kilos for the role.

And it seems the actor has already begun working on his look for the film, to be released on Christmas 2020, courtesy Kubbra Sait's Instagram. Sait, who is best known for her role of a transgender bar dancer, Kukoo, in Sacred Games, recently met Khan in London.

The actress shared a photo of her fan moment on Instagram. In the picture, Sait is all smile as she poses for a picture with Khan. But it's Khan's new look that's grabbing everyone's attention. The actor is sporting spiky hair, thicker mustache and neckbeard.

