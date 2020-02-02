Aamir Khan Spotted in Clean Shaven Look For Gurgaon Shooting Schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha
Pictures from the sets of Aamir Khan's upcoming film, an Indian adaptation of Tom Hank's Forrest Gump, have been going viral time and again. This time, the actor was spotted in a clean shaven look.
Aamir Khan has been diligently shooting for his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Picture of his looks from the sets have often been shared online and gone viral. This time, fans got a sneak peak of yet another of his looks for the movie, a clean-shaven one this time.
The pictures are said to have been taken in a college in Delhi. While the first look from the Advait Chauhan directorial had the actor sporting a long beard and turban, new pictures show him in a clean shaved and crew cut look. The makers are currently shooting for the Gurgaon schedule.
In December 2019, pictures of the actor with the leading lady Kareena Kapoor had also gone viral. Aamir was also spotted in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer and in Himachal Pradesh shooting various portions of the film in contrasting looks.
This has surely got fans and viewers looking forward to his next offering.
Talking about the film and the shoot, a source had told Mid Day earlier, "The movie — an official adaptation of Forrest Gump [1994] — traces the protagonist as he unwittingly influences important political and cultural events in India over 30 years. In the latest stint, Aamir shot for the sequence where his character gets officially discharged from the army after serving during the Kargil war. Like in the original, he then goes on to endorse a company and earns enough money to fulfil his promise to his fellow soldier. The actor filmed the scene over two days under the supervision of Advait."
Produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, the Indian adaptation of the remake movie has been done by Atul Kulkarni. The movie will also star Mona Singh, Vijay Sethupathi, Pankaj Tripathi and is slated for a Christmas 2020 release.
