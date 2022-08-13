Aamir Khan Starrer Laal Singh Chaddha Gets Appreciation From Oscars; Watch

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is finally in theatres and is getting a positive response from both, the audience and the critics. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in key roles. Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed 1994 film Forrest Gump. Days after the film’s release, The Academy’s social media handle dropped a short video depicting how Laal Singh Chaddha has recreated the magic on screen that once Forrest Gump created. While it shared some scenes from the original movie, the video also featured Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan from Advait Chandan’s film.

“Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth’s sweeping story of a man who changes the world with simple kindness receives an Indian adaptation in Advait Chandan and Atul Kulkarni’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ starring Aamir Khan in the title role made famous by Tom Hanks (sic),” the caption of the video read.

For the unversed, the 1994 film Forrest Gump was nominated for 13 Oscars and won six out of them.

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha managed to earn Rs 12 crore on its opening day. On Friday, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collection numbers and Tweeted, “#LaalSinghChaddha is shockingly low on Day 1… The dull start has added to the woes of an ailing industry… Better at premium multiplexes, but mass circuits are weak… Needs to score big numbers from Fri-Sun to salvage the situation… Thu ₹ 12 cr. #India biz. *ALL* VERSIONS.”

News18 Showsha’s review of the movie read, “Laal Singh Chaddha is all about loving and also the longing for being loved. Its message of forgiveness and compassion can’t be better understood than in these fractured, times where narratives are being built on hatred rather than building a world of peace, harmony and togetherness.”

