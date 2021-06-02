Aamir Khan Suggested He, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi Get Drunk for This Scene in '3 Idiots'

From starring together in Rang De Basanti to 3 Idiots, actor Sharman Joshi has worked with R Madhavan and formed a special bond over the years. And on the occasion of Madhavan’s 51st birthday on Tuesday, Joshi recalled some memories from the time when they were shooting for the 2009 Rajkumar Hirani-directed film.

In an interview with The Times of India, Joshi talked about one of the scenes from the movie that he especially remembers. The 42-year-old actor recalled the scene where the trio of Farjan Qureshi (Madhavan), Aamir (Rancho), and Raju Rastogi (Joshi) was drunk and cursing Boman Irani’s character in the film. Joshi said that during the shooting of that scene, Aamir suggested that the actors should actually get drunk and perform. However, it so happened that Aamir and Joshi had already started drinking and Madhavan reached the set a bit later due to some work. So, Aamir asked Madhavan to catch up and drink fast. Joshi told the daily that Madhavan is not a regular drinker, but for the scene and in order to catch up with his fellow actor, he had a few drinks too fast.

So by the time the three actors were ready for the scene, they were a little too high, but for Madhavan, the effects were more pronounced. However, Joshi said Madhavan performed the scene brilliantly. He further mentioned that it is a memorable scene for them since it is not very often they get to see Madhavan in that state of drunkenness.

The movie was a blockbuster at the time of its release and even found an international fanbase. Joshi mentioned that after the film was released, director Hirani took him and Madhavan on a trip to Aruba island where they spent some quality time and shared some memories.

