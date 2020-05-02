Aamir Khan Suits Up For Niece Zayn's Debut In Mrs Serial Killer; Ira Posts Adorable Family Pic

Aamir Khan decked up in a suit for a movie night as Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Mrs Serial Killer made its debut on Netflix. The actor attended the virtual premiere of the film with his wife Kiran Rao and daughter Ira from his residence.

Ira took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from their movie night. In the pictures, Aamir and Kiran were seen all dressed up for the occasion. Ira looked stunning in a yellow saree which she teamed with a red blouse.

Notably, Mrs Serial Killer marks the acting debut of Aamir's niece Zayn Khan. The film, directed by Shirish Kunder, also features Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina.

Ira captioned the pictures as: "And it begins! @zaynmarie I love you to bits and I'm so proud of you and happy for you. Quarantine or not, WW3 or not, bad week or great year, we'll always be there to go through it with you. Through the great and the terrible! Fan girlling you at the poster and embarrassing on the red carpet. I'm sorry we weren't physically with you. But I'm sure you could hear the hooting and cheering in Panchgani! Congratulations on the beginning of your career in the film industry."

Meanwhile, Aamir will next be seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha. In the film, Aamir plays a Sikh man on a cross-country journey.

Desribing the character, Aamir had told Hindustan Times, “This character is very lovable. He’s so innocent… he has got this different way of looking at things. He’s someone you immediately empathise with when you connect. Unless I perform it badly (laughs), then it’s a different game. As a written character, it’s such that you’d fall in love with him straightaway.”

Aamir’s last release was the critical and commercial disaster, Thugs of Hindostan.