Aamir Khan Supports PM Narendra Modi's Initiative to End Single-use Plastic

Actor Aamir Khan has thrown his weight behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to put an end to single-use plastic. On Sunday, the prime minister urged the country to start a "new revolution against plastic" from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, during his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat.

"This year, when we celebrate Bapu's 150th birth anniversary, we shall not only dedicate to him an India that is Open Defecation Free, but shall also lay the foundation of a new revolution against plastic, by people themselves, throughout the country. Let us celebrate Gandhi Jayanti this year as a mark of plastic free Mother India. Let us celebrate October 2 as a special day," Modi said.

Aamir spoke of his support of the initiative in an Instagram post. The actor wrote, "The initiative by the Honourable PM to curb 'single-use plastic' is an effort all of us should strongly support. It's up to each of us to make sure we stop using 'single-use plastic'."

In his Independence Day address too, Modi had urged citizens to eliminate single-use plastic and suggested that shopkeepers provide eco-friendly bags to customers. His push against single-use plastic is being seen as an effort to prevent environmental degradation.

Before posting about the prime minister's plastic initiative, Aamir also dedicated a post to badminton player PV Sindhu who recently became the first Indian to bring home a gold medal in the 2019 BWF World Championships.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.