Aamir Khan Surprises Co-passengers by Flying Economy Class, Watch Video
A video of Aamir Khan flying on the economy class of a plane is doing the rounds of the internet.
A video of Aamir Khan flying on the economy class of a plane is doing the rounds of the internet.
Aamir Khan has never been seen leading an extravagant lifestyle despite being one of the top Bollywood stars in the country. The actor proved that he doesn't take his stardom too seriously once again, buy taking an economy class seat on a flight recently.
Economy class passengers on an Indigo flight were taken by surprise recently when they found Aamir Khan was seated amongst them. In a video that is doing the rounds of the internet, the 54-year-old actor is seen sitting by the window seat quietly, wearing a blue cap and looking amused by the attention he was receiving.
The video received a lot of praise from fans and followers, who lauded Aamir's simplicity. The actor has once again proved that he is one of the most grounded stars in B-Town.
He was in Ireland recently for the Belfast Film Festival. He also visited the Titanic Belfast, one of the most prominent tourist attractions.
Talking about the welcome he received in Belfast, Aamir was quoted as saying by Times Now, "I am really happy that I am here in Northern Ireland as I am a huge Game of Thrones fan. I feel that the people in Northern Ireland are really warm and friendly and that's what connects us together in so many ways. I would like to come back here and see locations as there is such magnificent scenery around the island of Ireland. I would like to film on the island of Ireland if the right kind of material comes up."
On his birthday last month, Aamir announced his next project, the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump, which will be titled Lal Singh Chaddha.
