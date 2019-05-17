Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Aamir Khan Takes a Selfie with Chinese Superstar Deng Chao and We are Thrilled

Aamir Khan met with Chinese superstar Deng Chao and shared a loving message for the latter on his Twitter handle.

News18.com

Updated:May 17, 2019, 3:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Aamir Khan Takes a Selfie with Chinese Superstar Deng Chao and We are Thrilled
Image: Aamir Khan/Twitter
Loading...
Aamir Khan is not just an epitome of stardom in India, he is also the flag bearer of cross cultural collaboration, especially in regards to China, his second box office stronghold. Khan, who has become a household name in the East Asian nation, riding high on the super success of his last to releases there, namely Secret Superstar and Dangal, shared a selfie with superstar Deng Chao and posted it on Twitter, with a loving message for the latter.

Sharing an image with Chao that shows the The Breakup Guru actor's hand over his shoulder, Khan wrote, "With chinese superstar #DengChao."




Every time Khan visits China, he receives a warm welcome from his local fans. A chance meeting with Chao is a surprise for both of the stars' followers. Chao is not just an actor, but a singer, director and a comedian as well. Chao has attained super stardom in China, with popular films like The Breakup Guru, The Mermaid and Duckweed.

On the movies front, Khan will be seen next in the Indian remake of Robert Zemeckis' Forrest Gump. He will essay the title role that Tom Hanks played in the original 1994 American film. Khan's Indian adaptation is titled Lal Singh Chaddha and will release in Christmas 2020. The other cast members and the director of the project have not been disclosed yet. But we can expect an official announcement to be made soon, considering its Khan's most ambitious project till date.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram