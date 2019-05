Aamir Khan Takes a Selfie with Chinese Superstar Deng Chao and We are Thrilled

Aamir Khan is not just an epitome of stardom in India, he is also the flag bearer of cross cultural collaboration, especially in regards to China, his second box office stronghold. Khan, who has become a household name in the East Asian nation, riding high on the super success of his last to releases there, namely Secret Superstar and Dangal, shared a selfie with superstar Deng Chao and posted it on Twitter, with a loving message for the latter.Sharing an image with Chao that shows the The Breakup Guru actor's hand over his shoulder, Khan wrote, "With chinese superstar #DengChao."Every time Khan visits China, he receives a warm welcome from his local fans. A chance meeting with Chao is a surprise for both of the stars' followers. Chao is not just an actor, but a singer, director and a comedian as well. Chao has attained super stardom in China, with popular films like The Breakup Guru, The Mermaid and Duckweed.On the movies front, Khan will be seen next in the Indian remake of Robert Zemeckis' Forrest Gump. He will essay the title role that Tom Hanks played in the original 1994 American film. Khan's Indian adaptation is titled Lal Singh Chaddha and will release in Christmas 2020. The other cast members and the director of the project have not been disclosed yet. But we can expect an official announcement to be made soon, considering its Khan's most ambitious project till date.Follow @News18Movies for more