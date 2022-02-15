Aamir Khan Takes Over Prabhas' Adipurush Slot In August As Laal Singh Chaddha Delays Release Again

Aamir Khan Productions has announced that Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has been delayed again. The movie, which also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya, was scheduled to release in April this year. However, the team revealed that the post-production work is not complete yet. The film will now release in August on the weekend that Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush was slated to release.

The production house’s statement also revealed that the team of Adipurush has decided to move their release date, giving the weekend to Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha. “This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11th Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide," the statement read.

“We would like to thank Mr Bhushan Kumar, T-Series, Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts. We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release of their much-awaited Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11th Aug 2022," they added.

The makers of Adipurush are yet to announce the new release date. Laal Singh Chaddha has been in the making since 2019. The film’s first schedule took place a few weeks before the pandemic set in and brought the filming to an abrupt halt. The makers resumed filming in 2020, a few months after the lockdown restrictions had eased. It was only in 2021 that they managed to complete the filming.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump, which originally starred Tom Hanks. The film had won many Oscar awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.