Aamir Khan Taking 2-Month Break After Laal Singh Chaddha's 'Heartbreaking' BO Response: Report

High hopes were pinned on Laal Singh Chaddha. However, owing to the boycott trend, the Aamir Khan starrer did not perform as per expectations at the box office. While Aamir Khan is publicly yet to address the box office report, a new report claims that Aamir is taking a two-month break and is headed to the US.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which was one of the biggest films of 2022, recorded an opening weekend box office collection of Rs 45.83 crore. The film was released on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and was hoping to cash in on not only the festival but also Independence Day off. However, the Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh starrer suffered badly from the ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ calls.

According to Mid-Day, Aamir has planned out a two-month holiday in the US following the turn of events. A source informed the publication, “Given his perfectionist streak, Aamir had single-mindedly dedicated the past three years to Advait Chandan’s directorial venture. The actor wanted to take some time off before he got consumed by his next project. While the audience’s response to ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been heartbreaking, he has taken it in his stride. The actor wants to utilise the next few weeks to negotiate international sector release plans for the ‘Forrest Gump’ adaptation, while also enjoying the much-deserved break.”

It is said that the actor will return from his vacation and dive into the making of his next film. The daily had previously claimed that Aamir is teaming up with director RS Prasanna of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame for a sports drama. The film is said to be inspired by the 2018 Spanish film, Campeones. The film revolves around a temperamental basketball coach who forms a team comprising intellectually-disabled players for the Special Olympics. It is said that the shoot is likely to begin in October.

