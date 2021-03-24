Aamir Khan Tests Positive for Covid-19, is Under Self-Quarantine at Home

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra, the latest Bollywood star to have tested positive for coronavirus is Aamir Khan. The 56-year-old actor’s spokesperson confirmed the news and said that he is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and is doing fine.

Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani shared the news, “Huge rise in cases across the nation. Latest to test positive is #aamirkhan. We recently spotted him at a film screening. Spokesperson of Aamir Khan shares, ‘Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern’."

In June 2020, Aamir had revealed that some of his staff members had tested positive for Covid-19 and were shifted to a medical facility. The actor had said at that point that he and his family members had tested negative.

Aamir, who recently quit social media, turned 56 on March 14 this year. He recently appeared in the song Har Funn Maula for the film Koi Jaane Na, and will next be seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha.