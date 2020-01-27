Take the pledge to vote

Aamir Khan Thanks Akshay Kumar for Shifting Bachchan Pandey Release Date

Aamir Khan issued a statement on social media thanking Akshay Kumar and team 'Bachchan Pandey' for shifting the release date of their film. 'Bachchan Pandey' co-starring Kriti Sanon will now hit screens on January 22, 2021.

News18.com

Updated:January 27, 2020, 12:29 PM IST
Aamir Khan Thanks Akshay Kumar for Shifting Bachchan Pandey Release Date
Bachchan Pandey (L), Laal Singh Chaddha film posters

Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey, in which he will be seen alongside Kriti Sanon, has shifted release date to avoid clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha, which will release on Christmas later this year.

Earlier, Bachchan Pandey makers had announced the preliminary date of release of the film as Christmas 2020, but reports were doing rounds that Akshay's film may not see release that early owing to his big line-up of projects that include Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Bell Bottom and an Amazon Prime Original series.

Bachchan Pandey will now release on January 22, 2021 and Aamir's film Laal Singh Chaddha will have a solo release on Christmas. A new look poster of Akshay was also shared on social media as the new release date of Bachchan Pandey was announced on Monday. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Meanwhile Akshay thanked Aamir for expressing gratitude towards Bachchan Pandey makers for making way for Aamir's film on Christmas 2020. Earlier in the day, Aamir had tweeted, "Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it."

Responding to it, Akshay wrote, "Anytime @aamir_khan, we’re all friends here."

