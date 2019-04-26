Aamir Khan Thanks Madhuri Dixit for Filling in for Him on His Marathi Show 'Toofan Aalaya'

Thanks @MadhuriDixit for stepping in for me. I made one request she was up for it. Too sweet

Superstar Aamir Khan has thanked Madhuri Dixit Nene to step in for him in an episode of Toofan Alaya, a Marathi show on the water situation in Maharashtra.Notably, Madhuri has stepped in for the Dangal star for the third episode of the show.Aamir on Thursday tweeted the link of the video and captioned it, "Thanks Madhuri Dixit Nene for stepping in for me. I made one request, she was up for it. Too sweet. Please watch. Love. a."On the silver screen, Aamir and Madhuri have together worked in several films, including Dil and Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin.Toofan Alaya is a weekly show that revolves around the water situation in the state and features a mix of Marathi film stars and people telling inspiring stories. It usually stars Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao.Notably, Aamir and Kiran are founders of the Paani Foundation, a non-profit, non-governmental organisation that is active in the area of drought prevention and watershed management in Maharashtra.On the movie front, both Madhuri and Aamir were last seen in high-profile multi-starrer period dramas that failed to do well at the box office. Madhuri starred alongside actors Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank. Meanwhile, Aamir starred alongside actors Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in Vijay Krishna Acharaya’s Thugs of Hindostan.