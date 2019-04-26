English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aamir Khan Thanks Madhuri Dixit for Filling in for Him on His Marathi Show 'Toofan Aalaya'
Toofan Alaya is a weekly show that discusses the water situation in Maharashtra and features a mix of Marathi film stars and people telling inspiring stories.
Madhuri Dixit and Kiran Rao in a still from Toofan Aalaya’s episode. (Image: Instagram/Aamir Khan)
Loading...
Superstar Aamir Khan has thanked Madhuri Dixit Nene to step in for him in an episode of Toofan Alaya, a Marathi show on the water situation in Maharashtra.
Notably, Madhuri has stepped in for the Dangal star for the third episode of the show.
Aamir on Thursday tweeted the link of the video and captioned it, "Thanks Madhuri Dixit Nene for stepping in for me. I made one request, she was up for it. Too sweet. Please watch. Love. a."
On the silver screen, Aamir and Madhuri have together worked in several films, including Dil and Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin.
Toofan Alaya is a weekly show that revolves around the water situation in the state and features a mix of Marathi film stars and people telling inspiring stories. It usually stars Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao.
Notably, Aamir and Kiran are founders of the Paani Foundation, a non-profit, non-governmental organisation that is active in the area of drought prevention and watershed management in Maharashtra.
On the movie front, both Madhuri and Aamir were last seen in high-profile multi-starrer period dramas that failed to do well at the box office. Madhuri starred alongside actors Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank. Meanwhile, Aamir starred alongside actors Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in Vijay Krishna Acharaya’s Thugs of Hindostan.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Notably, Madhuri has stepped in for the Dangal star for the third episode of the show.
Aamir on Thursday tweeted the link of the video and captioned it, "Thanks Madhuri Dixit Nene for stepping in for me. I made one request, she was up for it. Too sweet. Please watch. Love. a."
Thanks @MadhuriDixit for stepping in for me. I made one request she was up for it. Too sweet— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 25, 2019
Please watch.
Love.
a.https://t.co/ariLhGyWYA@paanifoundation #WaterCup2019 #ToofanAalaya
On the silver screen, Aamir and Madhuri have together worked in several films, including Dil and Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin.
Toofan Alaya is a weekly show that revolves around the water situation in the state and features a mix of Marathi film stars and people telling inspiring stories. It usually stars Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao.
Notably, Aamir and Kiran are founders of the Paani Foundation, a non-profit, non-governmental organisation that is active in the area of drought prevention and watershed management in Maharashtra.
On the movie front, both Madhuri and Aamir were last seen in high-profile multi-starrer period dramas that failed to do well at the box office. Madhuri starred alongside actors Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank. Meanwhile, Aamir starred alongside actors Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in Vijay Krishna Acharaya’s Thugs of Hindostan.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dish TV Jumps Into The Crowded OTT Space With Streaming App Watcho
- Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review: A Notch Above the Samsung Galaxy M10 And The Realme 3
- Family Reunions to Emotional Vent: 7 Reasons Why Indians Need TikTok in their Lives
- Kushal Das Comes Out in Strong Support of IMG-R: They Have Created a Buzz
- For 10 Years, You have Got Marvel Cinematic Universe All Wrong and It's Your Fault
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results