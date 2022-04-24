Aamir Khan to Be Seen in a Sports Drama With Director RS Prasanna: Reports

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently shared pictures of him playing cricket and now, it is being reported that the actor will be seen in a sports drama with director RS Prasanna. According to a report in ETimes, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor will be collaborating with the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan director for a sports drama. However, there has been no official confirmation on this front and details are under a tight wrap.

Meanwhile, the official Instagram account of Aamir Khan Productions on Friday posted a fun-filled video wherein the 57-year-old actor can be seen playing cricket. The video opens with Aamir hitting a beautiful shot, then he comes in front of the camera and says, “28 ko main tum logon ko ek kahani sunane wala hun (I’m going to tell you a story on the 28th).” Then he can be seen going back to his batting position and hitting another clean shot.

Whether or not the announcement will be on the sports drama or his upcoming film is difficult to say.

After hitting the stunning shot, Aamir says, “IPL mein chance hai kya (Do I stand a chance at the Indian Premier League)?” Sporting a casual look, the actor wore a grey full-sleeve V neck T-shirt with buttons in the front and paired it with matching pants.

Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which was postponed earlier due to COVID-19. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen opposite him as the lead in the film. The Advait Chandan directorial is all set to hit the big screens on August 11 this year. The film, which is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed Forrest Gump, also features Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in prominent roles.

