GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo

LIVE Bye-Election Results 2018

Live Blog [+]
»
1-min read

Aamir Khan Turns 53, Expected to Make Instagram Debut on His Birthday

Aamir already enjoys a huge social media following on Twitter and Facebook, and is looking to extend this via an Instagram account.

IANS

Updated:March 14, 2018, 10:38 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Aamir Khan Turns 53, Expected to Make Instagram Debut on His Birthday
Image: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan, who turns 53 on Wednesday, will expand his digital imprints on his birthday by making his debut on Instagram.

Aamir already enjoys a huge social media following on Twitter and Facebook, and is looking to extend this via an Instagram account.

He currently has a social media reach of more than 37 million users, and through photo-sharing platform Instagram, Aamir will keep fans abreast about his life and projects, said a statement.

This year, Aamir will be having a working birthday as shooting for his mega project Thugs of Hindostan is underway in Jodhpur.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES