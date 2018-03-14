English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aamir Khan Turns 53, Expected to Make Instagram Debut on His Birthday
Aamir already enjoys a huge social media following on Twitter and Facebook, and is looking to extend this via an Instagram account.
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan, who turns 53 on Wednesday, will expand his digital imprints on his birthday by making his debut on Instagram.
Aamir already enjoys a huge social media following on Twitter and Facebook, and is looking to extend this via an Instagram account.
He currently has a social media reach of more than 37 million users, and through photo-sharing platform Instagram, Aamir will keep fans abreast about his life and projects, said a statement.
This year, Aamir will be having a working birthday as shooting for his mega project Thugs of Hindostan is underway in Jodhpur.
