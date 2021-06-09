movies

Aamir Khan to Play Exhibition Chess Match with Viswanathan Anand for Covid-19 Relief

Aamir will be virtually playing an exhibition match against Viswanathan Anand as part of a charity event to raise funds for those affected by the pandemic.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan will face off against chess grandmaster and former world champion Viswanathan Anand for a charitable cause. A versatile actor and ardent chess lover, Aamir will be virtually playing an exhibition match against Viswanathan Anand as part of a celebrity edition, which shall feature Bollywood celebrities and corporate leaders from across the nation.

Held in association with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, all proceeds of this event will go towards serving individuals and families from vulnerable communities who have been affected by the global pandemic. The match between Aamir and Anand will be held on June 13, 2021 at 5pm. This will be live streamed on the YouTube Channel, Chesscom India, according to a press release.

Aamir and Anand have been opponents across the chess board for events earlier too. In 2019, the five-time world chess champion had said that Aamir was the best suited amongst all actors to play him in a biopic if it happens in the future. “Aamir plays and understands chess. He is a great method actor… I can only hope he is interested,” Anand had said at a function that was organised to launch his autobiography, Mind Master.

June 09, 2021