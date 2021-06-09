Aamir Khan to Play Exhibition Chess Match with Viswanathan Anand for Covid-19 Relief

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan will face off against chess grandmaster and former world champion Viswanathan Anand for a charitable cause. A versatile actor and ardent chess lover, Aamir will be virtually playing an exhibition match against Viswanathan Anand as part of a celebrity edition, which shall feature Bollywood celebrities and corporate leaders from across the nation.

Held in association with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, all proceeds of this event will go towards serving individuals and families from vulnerable communities who have been affected by the global pandemic. The match between Aamir and Anand will be held on June 13, 2021 at 5pm. This will be live streamed on the YouTube Channel, Chesscom India, according to a press release.

The moment you all have been waiting for!Superstar Aamir Khan, an ardent chess lover, will be playing an exhibition match against former world champion Vishy Anand! (@vishy64theking) Please feel free to donate generously to make this event a success. https://t.co/mgOmSwr54n pic.twitter.com/YFyK1oeka2 — Chess.com - India (@chesscom_in) June 7, 2021

Aamir and Anand have been opponents across the chess board for events earlier too. In 2019, the five-time world chess champion had said that Aamir was the best suited amongst all actors to play him in a biopic if it happens in the future. “Aamir plays and understands chess. He is a great method actor… I can only hope he is interested,” Anand had said at a function that was organised to launch his autobiography, Mind Master.

