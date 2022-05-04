Aamir Khan to Promote Laal Singh Chaddha Via a Podcast. Know More

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will be back on the big screen after almost a gap of 4 years. After a string of enthralling films for Indian audiences, Aamir Khan Productions returns with Laal Singh Chaddha, featuring a strong ensemble cast led by Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The perfectionist will promote his film with a unique promotional campaign. For the first time in his career, Aamir Khan will create his own podcast to promote Lal Singh Chaddha.

The podcast will be called Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahani, where Aamir will narrate some fascinating stories about behind-the-scenes activities, anecdotes from the making of the film, music, and other interesting incidents that occurred on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha. On May 5, Aamir Khan will release his first podcast, which will be available on T-Series’ YouTube account, Saavn, and RedFM.

Recently, the makers of the film released the audio version of the first song from Laal Singh Chaddha so that everyone could focus on the film’s music. Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios are producing Laal Singh Chaddha. On August 11, 2022, the film will be released in theatres.

Laal Singh Chaddha album has been composed by Pritam, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the first song Kahani has Mohan Kannan’s vocals, beautifully encapsulating the movie. This is the remake of Tom Hanks’ critically acclaimed film, Forrest Gump.

It also marks the Bollywood debut of South star Naga Chaitanya. The film had been in the making for fourteen years. It was delayed multiple times due to various reasons, including the Covid-19 pandemic.

