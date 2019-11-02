Aamir Khan To Rope In Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan For Laal Singh Chaddha Cameo?

Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha went on the floors earlier this week. And if rumours are to be believed, the film may have Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan playing important parts.

According to a report in an entertainment portal, "Aamir Khan has a special role saved for Shah Rukh Khan in the script. It's not a blink-and-miss cameo, it's a very important role without which the script will lose solidarity."

In addition to that, Aamir is also eyeing to rope in Salman and bring the Khan trio alive on screen. The report further says, "Also, this is not it. There is a 3rd role which is reserved for Salman Khan."

While Shah Rukh is said to have been confirmed for the role, Salman is yet to give his nod to the project.

The movie recently began it's first leg of shooting at Yash Raj Films Studio in Andheri, where Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain gave the first clap. The movie is the Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar winning film Forrest Gump (1994), starring Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha is being touted as one of the most ambitious projects of the actor and will see him pairing up with his 3 idiots co-star Kareena Kapoor.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the movie is being helmed by Secret Superstar director (2017) director Advait Chandan. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, the movie is slated to hit the theaters during Christmas 2020.

