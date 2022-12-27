Aamir Khan To Share Screen Space With Jr NTR In NTR 31? What We Know

After RRR, Jr NTR joined forces with KGF director Prashanth Neel for his next big-screen venture. The working title of this project is NTR 31. According to the latest buzz surrounding the project, the makers intend to cast Aamir Khan in a prominent role in NTR 31.

Aamir recently suffered a major setback in his career with the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office. After starring in the Advait Chandan directorial, the Bollywood actor played a cameo in Kajol Devgn’s latest film Salaam Venky. Now, there are reports that Aamir will next be seen sharing the screen space with Jr NTR in NTR 31.

If the reports are to be believed, then NTR 31 will mark Aamir Khan’s first collaboration with Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel. Not so long ago, Aamir spoke about his future projects on the premiere of Salaam Venky. He said, “I’ve been working nonstop for years, so I decided to take some time off to be with my family. Work is also being done on the Paani Foundation. There are further things. I’ll make a comeback in a year as far as acting is concerned.”

Circling back to NTR 31, which marks Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s first-ever collaboration, the makers have already unveiled a poster to formally announce the film. On the occasion of the actor’s 39th birthday this year, the first-look poster of Jr NTR from his 31st film was launched. The actor’s rugged avatar promised viewers an explosive action drama.

The film is financed by Mythri Movie Makers’ Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, in collaboration with Nandamuri Kalyanram’s NTR Arts. It is touted to be a high-voltage action drama. The makers are presently contemplating a compelling title for the highly anticipated movie, which is expected to go on floors in 2023. Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR are currently busy with Salaar and NTR 30, respectively.

