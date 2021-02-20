Aamir Khan to Shoot Kareena Kapoor Starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Kargil?

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will shoot for the final schedule of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Kargil, a source close to the project said on Friday.

"The team is waiting for the snow to melt so that the team can go ahead and shoot the Kargil war sequence in May and June. This sequence is of great importance to the film's plot," said the source.

The film is an official remake of the 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. Besides essaying the title role, Aamir has produced the film, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan.

"Aamir, who is known to be a perfectionist has made 'Laal Singh Chaddha' his passion. He is even looking into the edit and back-end work of the film. He's completely focused on the film and has decided to switch off his mobile phone until the film hits the theatres, enabling him to concentrate on the film hundred percent," the source added.

Laal Singh Chaddha directed by Advait Chandan is scheduled to release around Christmas this year.