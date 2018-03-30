English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aamir Khan to Star in Gulshan Kumar and Osho Biopic? Here is the Truth
There were reports doing the rounds that Aamir has come on board for "Mogul" and "Osho".
(Image: Reuters)
Superstar Aamir Khan is currently focusing on his upcoming period drama Thugs of Hindostan and has not signed any other project, the actor's spokesperson confirmed.
There were reports doing the rounds that Aamir has come on board for Mogul and Osho.
"There are many speculations about Aamir Khan doing numerous projects, but currently he is doing only 'Thugs Of Hindostan'. He has not signed any other project. If and when he does he will make official announcement. Right now his focus is only on Thugs Of Hindostan," his spokesperson said in a statement.
The 53-year-old star has recently completed a shooting schedule of the Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed movie in Rajasthan. The film also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Sheikh.
