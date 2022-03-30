Aamir Khan to Team Up with Alia Bhatt for a Special Project? Here’s What We Know

Cine buffs are always eager to see a fresh pairing of stars over the silver screen. It creates a lot of frenzy among fans when their favorite actors team up for a project. Well, if reports are to be believed there is a chance for fans to witness megastar Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt sharing the screen space together. You read that right! Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan are coming together for a special project, reported IndiaToday.In.

According to a report published in the news portal, Aamir and Alia will be sharing screen space in a commercial. This will be the first time the actors will be seen together in a project. It was reportedly shot yesterday, March 29th at Mumbai’s Filmcity. A source reportedly told IndiaToday.In, “It’s a quirky concept and Alia and Aamir look really good together. She was very excited about working with Aamir."

As fans would know, a few days back, Aamir Khan had joined Alia Bhatt and her RRR co-stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with director SS Rajamouli at a promotional event for the film in Delhi. Aamir even danced to the popular song Naatu Naatu from the movie. While Aamir and Alia have shared the stage, if the reports are to be believed, they will be soon seen sharing screen space as well.

Talking about their work front, Alia who is currently basking in the massive success of her RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, has a number of projects in her kitty. Alia Bhatt has Brahmastra, Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. She also recently announced her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan, will star in and as Laal Singh Chaddha. It is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, and features Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Naga Chaitanya as well.

