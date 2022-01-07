Aamir Khan to Work in Ex-wife Kiran Rao's Film After Laal Singh Chaddha

Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan has been working on his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha for a long time. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead. Recently, the shooting was once again affected due to the huge rise in Covid-19 cases across the country.

The latest report is that Aamir Khan will soon start working on two other films. According to an ET Times report, of the two — one will be directed by his ex-wife Kiran Rao and the other by Sunil Pandey, former assistant director on Rang De Basanti. For the unversed, Sunil is known for directing films like Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, and Delhi Belly.

Of the two, the Kiran Rao directorial may soon go on floors. Reports say that Aamir has appreciated the film to be directed by Kiran and has started working on various things at a fast pace. Earlier, Kiran Rao has directed Dhobi Ghat.

According to a report, Aamir and Sunil have discussed a couple of ideas, and the actor has even given a go ahead to one. Meanwhile, the subject of the film has been kept unknown.

Aamir Khan and Sunil have previously worked together in Rang De Basanti (2006) and Taare Zameen Par (2007). Both films were superhits at the box office and are counted among the best works of the actor. Sunil worked as an assistant director in Rang De Basanti.

